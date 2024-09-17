"Made nation proud": PM Modi extends wishes to Indian hockey team after Asian Champions Trophy triumph

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the India men's hockey team following their successful Asian Champions Trophy defence against hosts China with a 1-0 victory.

At the picturesque Moqi Hockey Training Base, China Daur Ethnic Park in Hulunbuir, India lifted the Asian Champions Trophy unbeaten for the fifth time following a 1-0 win against China. India previously won titles in 2011, 2016, 2018, and 2023.

When the Indian forwards struggled in front of China's defensive wall, skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh inspired the defending champions to a 1-0 win.

"Congratulations to the incredible Indian Men's Hockey Team for winning the Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2024! Their remarkable performance, unwavering spirit and dedication have made the nation proud," PM Modi wrote on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah extended wishes to the Indian hockey team for their remarkable display in the tournament.

"I am elated to see Indian Mens Hockey team's undefeated campaign at the Asian Championship Trophy 2024. @TheHockeyIndia have displayed an aggressive and dominant performance in the tournament as they clinch the trophy! Congratulations to captain @13harmanpreet and his team!" Shah wrote on X.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya heaped praise on the Indian hockey team for their incredible display in the Paris Olympics and now the Asian Champions Trophy.

"Yet another glorious chapter in our sporting history! Many congratulations to the Men in Blue for winning the Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 for the 5th time registering an emphatic victory against China. The back-to-back success of our hockey team with a bronze in the Olympics and now the Asian Champions trophy has filled our hearts with pride. My best wishes to all. Keep shining and keep rising!" Mandaviya wrote on X.

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian team and hopes that they continue to bring more glory for the country.

"Congratulate Indian Men's Hockey Team on winning their record 5th Asian Champions Trophy by defeating China in 1-0 goal. May the team continue its winning streak and bring more glory for the country. Wish the team all the very best for future," Patnaik wrote on X.

To reward the team's efforts, Hockey India announced a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs for each player and Rs 1.5 lakhs for each support staff member. India skipper Harmanpreet was crowned the Player of the Tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor