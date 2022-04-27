Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Republican Sports Club register wins during day seven of Junior Men National C'ship

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], April 27 : Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Republican Sports Club, SAIL Hockey Academy and Ghumanhera Riser's Academy registered victories in their respective pool matches on the seventh day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022, here on Tuesday. In the opening match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat RV Academy of Hockey in Pool A. Mohammad Zaid Khan (15', 28', 39', 60') starred with four goals, while Shreyas Dhupe (9', 11', 38') and Haider Ali (19', 34', 42') slammed a hat tricks each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. Shailendra Singh (13', 43'), Mohd Konain Dad (37', 58'), Ali Ahmed (47') and Talem Priyobarta (52') also got on the scoresheet to hand Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy a convincing win. In the second match of the day, Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur played out a 1-1 draw in Pool B. Jaskaran Singh (12') gave Smart Hockey Academy the lead which was cancelled out by Raja Karan Hockey Academy through Sandeep Singh's goal in the 59th minute. In the second Pool B game, Republican Sports Club defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 4-1. Bhavik Chandane (14', 40') and Pawan Babulal Samantrai (35', 60') scored a brace each for the winning team, while Sundaram Chandhru (18') scored a consolation goal for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy. In the penultimate match of the day, SAIL Hockey Academy beat Namdhari XI 3-1 in Pool C. Captain Kerobin Lakra (33'), Mukesh Tete (39') and Sonu Nishad (58') scored for SAIL Hockey Academy, while Namdhari XI's lone goal came from the stick of Hanspal Singh (56'). In the final match of the day, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy outplayed Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 7-0 in Pool C. Rohit (19', 48', 54') and Aman Sharma (42', 57', 58') struck hat tricks each, while Lalit Kumar (60') scored the other goal for the winning side.

( With inputs from ANI )

