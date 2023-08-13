"Motivated us to push harder": India captain Harmanpreet expresses gratitude to 'supporters' after ACT title win

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 : Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Sunday expressed his gratitude to 'Chennai supporters' for motivating the team to push harder and win their record fourth Asian Champions Trophy.

India produced a sensational comeback to overcome a two-goal deficit and clinch the game by 4-3 to become the most successful team in the history of the competition.

With this victory, India became the most successful team in the Asian Champions Trophy, ahead of their arch-rival and three-time champions Pakistan.

Brilliant performance by the Team which lead us to accomplish our goal for gold 🎉thank you chennai for the great number of supporters which motivated us on the field to push harder . We’ll keep going .. looking forward for asian games🇮🇳@TheHockeyIndia @CMO_Odisha @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/vv75yVKqLR— Harmanpreet Singh (@13harmanpreet) August 13, 2023

Harmanpreet Singh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Brilliant performance by the Team which lead us to accomplish our goal for gold thank you Chennai for the great number of supporters which motivated us on the field to push harder. We’ll keep going .. looking forward for Asian Games.

Amazing crowd and support make us where we are - thank you Chennai for the memories! This win are making us more pumped up to perform better for the upcoming Asian Games 🏆#HACT2023 #champion #IndiaKaGame #mensinblue pic.twitter.com/7d0Lj7KS5W — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) August 13, 2023

"Amazing crowd and support make us where we are - thank you Chennai for the memories! This win are making us more pumped up to perform better for the upcoming Asian Games," ACT crown winner and Indian hockey player Manpreet Singh also tweeted.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated Malaysia 4-3 in a high-octane Final to lift the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 on Saturday here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.

Taking their Asian Champions Trophy titles to a grand total of four, India becomes the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

Jugraj Singh (9'), Harmanpreet Singh (45'), Gurjant Singh (45') and Akashdeep Singh (56') scored in India's victory. For Malaysia, Abu Kamal Azrai (14'), Razie Rahim (18') and Aminudin Muhamad (28') scored to keep them in title hunt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor