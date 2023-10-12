MP, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat win in sub-junior men, women's matches

Chhattisgarh, Oct 12 The fourth day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women West Zone Championship 2023 saw Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh Hockey register wins in their respective matches in women’s category.

While Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Maharashtra, and Hockey Gujarat emerged victorious in their respective games of the men’s category.

Hockey Maharashtra beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey by 7-0 in the first match of the day in the Sub Junior Women’s category. The goalscorers for Hockey Maharashtra were Captain Yashasvi Prakash Kubde (3’, 15’, 22’, 43’), Rawat Anvi (20’), Chavan Shreya Abhijit (29’), and Vaz Taleesa (49’).

The second match saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh comprehensively beat Goans Hockey by 23-0 in the Sub Junior Women’s category. The goal-fest was commenced by Gungun Kaur (1’, 23’) in the very first minute, followed by Sallu Pukhrambam (3’, 15’, 57’), Kanak Pal (8’, 22’, 56’), Tanvi (8’, 45’), Sujata Jayant (20’, 24’, 32’, 48’, 55’, 59’), Rubi Rathore (37’, 40’, 43’, 44’, 54’), and Hasan Jainab (42’, 50’).

Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat by 13-0 in the Sub Junior Women’s category, in the third match. Sidar Madhu (6’, 7’, 13’, 23’, 58’) and Maurya Priyanshi (10’, 11’, 54’, 56’) led the goalscoring efforts for Chhattisgarh Hockey. The duo was assisted by goals from Korram Dhaneshwari (30’), Shyamlee Ray (33’), Naina (38’), and Captain Aradhana Rajbhar (58’).

The fourth match saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey by 6-2 in the Sub Junior Men’s category. Aashir Aadil Khan (43’, 46’, 51’) led the show for Hockey Madhya Pradesh with his hattrick while, Khan Javvad (11’, 45’) scored a brace and Morya Rishi (17’) pitched in with a goal. The two goals for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey were scored by Yadav Pawan (18’) and Yadav Aakash (56’).

Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Rajasthan by 2-0 in the fifth match in the Sub Junior Men’s category. Captain Swayam Sanju Gangurde (44’) broke the deadlock for Hockey Maharashtra in the last minute of the third quarter and a last quarter goal from Rehan Shafi Khan (55’) assured them of the three points from the game.

The last match of the day saw Hockey Gujarat beat Goans Hockey by 2-1 in the Sub Junior Men’s category. Captain Yuvraj Pawar (36’) and Pravin Chaudhary (43’) scored to present Hockey Gujarat with a decent lead. Goans Hockey attempted to steal a point after a goal from Baa Udit (54’) but failed to threaten Hockey Gujarat further.

