National Sports Day: Anurag Thakur pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

New Delhi, Aug 29 Sports minister Anurag Thakur paid tribute to hockey great Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, here on Tuesday.

The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player.

“Legend. Legacy. Lessons. Paid my tributes to the wizard of Indian Hockey, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on #NationalSportsDay at National Stadium, Delhi. On this special occasion, we are launching key initiatives on #IndianSports. Join me today to find out!” Anurag Thakur wrote on social media handle X.

A three-time Olympic gold medal winner, Major Dhyan Chand was part of the Indian hockey team which won gold in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 editions of the Olympics. In his 185 appearances for the country, he scored 570 goals for India.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor