National Women's Hockey League 2024: Bengal, Odisha register wins on day-6

Ranchi (Jharkhand )[India], May 6 : Day 6 of the National Women's Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) witnessed Hockey Bengal and Hockey Association of Odisha register victories in their respective matches, which took place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Monday.

Hockey Bengal edge past Hockey Mizoram:

In the opening game of the day, Hockey Bengal emerged victorious 1-0 over Hockey Mizoram in a tightly contested battle. Despite Mizoram's early dominance and superior attacking prowess, it was Bengal who seized the initiative. Shivani Kumari (18') broke the deadlock, exploiting a gap in Mizoram's defense with a precision strike into the net during the second quarter. Despite creating several opportunities, Mizoram couldn't convert their chances, including four penalty corners, failing to mount a comeback in the match.

Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Maharashtra

The second match of the day saw Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Maharashtra 2-1 in a thrilling game. Right from the start, Odisha dominated possession, creating numerous opportunities but struggled to break the deadlock in the initial quarter. However, their persistence paid off when Dipi Monika Toppo (23') netted a goal from open play, granting Odisha the lead. Despite Maharashtra's increased attacking efforts, it was Sunita Kumari (51') who managed to equalize the score with a well-placed shot near the goalpost. Yet, Maharashtra's joy was short-lived as Karuna Minz (55') capitalized on a penalty corner in the dying moments, securing Odisha's triumph with a 2-1 win.

