Naveen Patnaik congratulates Indian Men's Hockey team; announces Rs 5 lakh cash reward for players, support staff

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 6 : Congratulating the Indian Men's Hockey team for their historic gold medal win at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for each player and support staff of the winning team, informed a press release.

In a stellar performance, the Indian Hockey Team dethroned 2018 gold medalist Japan by beating them 5-1 to clinch gold at Hangzhou and qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

"Congratulating the Indian Men's Hockey India for their historic Gold Medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh each for players and support staff of the victorious team, in recognition of their stellar performance to win the coveted Gold and seal a berth for Paris Olympics 2024," the release stated.

CM Patnaik also spoke to the Indian team over video call after the medal ceremony. The team was ecstatic to receive personal congratulations from the Chief Minister.

"My heartiest congratulations to the victorious Indian Men's Hockey Team. Their unwavering dedication and hard work have once again proven that Hockey is truly India's game, embodying our nation's unyielding spirit. In Odisha, where Hockey holds a special place in our hearts, this historic day will forever be etched in our memories as a momentous triumph for our beloved sport and our nation. I wish the Indian Team the very best as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games next year," Patnaik said.

India's triumph ends a nine-year-long wait to finish on the top at the prestigious quadrennial event. The last time, was in 2014, when India won the gold medal after beating arch-rivals Pakistan.

"Notably, Odisha is also the sponsor for the Indian hockey teams since 2018 and has been supporting the teams through major tournaments including Two World Cups," the release added.

