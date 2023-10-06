"Not only won the game but also the hearts of countless Indians": PM Modi lauds men's hockey team

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for their "exhilarating Gold Medal triumph" at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Indian men's hockey team dethroned 2018 gold medallist Japan on Friday, claiming their fourth hockey gold in the Asian Games, and also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.

PM Modi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and heaped praise on the Indian team, "An exhilarating Gold Medal triumph by our Men's Hockey Team at the Asian Games! Congratulations to the team for this outstanding performance. This team's unwavering commitment, passion and synergy have not only won the game but also the hearts of countless Indians. This victory is a testament to their spirit. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated India for their fourth gold medal in the Asian Games and wrote, "Our #MenInBlue reign supreme with a GOLD and unbeaten track record at #AsianGames2022 Congratulations to the Men's Hockey Team for bringing home 's 4th Asian Games and this time with Olympic Quota for Paris!! Every dribble, every goal, every moment showcased the spirit of our nation. Extremely proud of our hockey warriors! A stellar performance that made the nation beam with pride and joy."

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar too congratulated the team for not only securing gold but also qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024.

"We've scored another GOLD! Many congratulations to the Men's Hockey Team for winning at the #AsianGames and also qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Well done!"

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also congratulated the Indian team for clinching a gold in the Asiad and wrote, "India beat Japan 5-1 in the men's hockey final at the Asian Games to win the gold medal....captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice and Manpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Abhishek scored one each....all Congratulations from me... It is a matter of pride for us that 10 players from Punjab are part of this team... because of this, the pride of all Punjabis has increased today."

Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh earned his 50th International Cap in the match against Japan.

Harmanpreet Singh (32', 59'), Manpreet Singh (25'), Amit Rohidas (36'), and Abhishek (48') scored the goals for India.

Seren Tanaka (51') scored the sole goal for Japan.

