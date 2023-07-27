"Not taking anything for granted," says Hockey men's team captain Harmanpreet Singh

New Delhi [India], July 27 : Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams are making all-out efforts in an attempt to secure direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Hockey men's team captain Harmanpreet Singh said that they will not take anything for granted as they are aware of what is at stake for them.

A year from now, Paris will welcome athletes from around the world as players will compete for a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, as per Hockey India release.

“We have important matches coming up as we inch closer to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. We are excited about our upcoming tour as it also gives us a great opportunity to play against quality teams. These matches will be crucial for us as we prepare for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled later this year. We are aware of what is at stake and we are not taking anything for granted,” Captain Harmanpreet Singh said.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will be playing in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai where they will be competing against South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China. The tournament will be a crucial contest for the team ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games in September. At Hangzhou, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team will be vying for direct qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games by winning the Gold medal.

In addition to the rigorous training in the camps under the leadership of Chief Coach Craig Fulton, Hockey India has also roped in the services of mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton for the Men’s team. Besides this, special camps are being organized with Dennis van de Pol, the renowned hockey goalkeeping coach from the Netherlands for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team goalkeepers.

Meanwhile, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team has achieved new highs over the past few years. The team finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won the Bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and emerged victorious in the 2022 Nations Cup.

Earlier this month, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team played matches against Germany and China in Germany. The team is currently in Spain for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament from 25th July to 30th July 2023.

Savita, Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team spoke about the team’s preparation ahead of the biggest sporting event in the world. She said, “The players are more motivated and determined than ever before to finish on the top. All the players in the team know that we have to win the Gold Medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games to earn direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and we will give our everything on the field. We hope to maintain the same consistency and form as we have been doing so far.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor