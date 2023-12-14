Olympic Champion Abhinav Bindra lauds Odisha's state of art Sports Science Centre

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], December 14 : In yet another significant development for sports in Odisha, the state-of-the-art sports science centre in Kalinga Stadium was inaugurated by Chief Minister, Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on Monday.

The comprehensive facility has been created to support sportspersons and para-sports persons from different sports by leveraging sports science and technology. It will serve as a centre for aiding in rehabilitation and recovery and improving the performance of local sports talent and elite athletes from all over India.

Speaking on the centre, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist highlighted the importance of the initiative. "This is an excellent facility and I believe sports science is the edge that athletes need to thrive at a global level. All global sporting superpowers incorporate sports science at all levels, right from talent identification to elite athlete training."

"I wish I had the opportunity during my career to access the wonderful technology and expertise available here. I am sure it would have helped me perform even better", he further opined.

The Sports Science Centre houses specialised labs including a Para-Athlete Performance Lab, Biomechanics Lab, Altitude Training Chamber, Cryotherapy and flotation therapy, Bindra lauded the Para-Athlete Performance Lab and reiterated its significance. "Sport is something that champions inclusivity and champions gender equality, it is marvellous to see how Odisha is using sport to imbibe these values in society. I haven't personally seen a state-of-the-art para training facility anywhere in the world. The entire facility is very thought through and inclusive and accessible in nature. It is also inspiring to see the number of young girls from Odisha who have taken up sport", he said.

While the integration of sports science has become a tenet of Odisha's sport model, the Olympian appreciated the changing approach to sport, in Odisha, "Odisha is making a commendable effort to change the thought process around sports performance and embedding sports science and technology, not just at the elite level, but at the grassroots level."

He further added that focus on sports science is already starting to show with athletes from Odisha. "I had the pleasure of interacting with a few young athletes from Odisha and they were asking interesting questions that were scientific and performance related, even I did not think like that when I was an athlete. It was very heart-warming".

On the long-term implications of the Sports Science Centre at the Kalinga Stadium for sports in India, the shooter remarked, "Sports results take time, but I'm happy to see Odisha is on the path to develop many champions going forward. The entire ecosystem is incredible, you walk in here and you are taken to another world. The facility intends to improve the performance of athletes in Odisha, but at the end of the day we are one nation. It is about Indian sports and giving our athletes the best opportunities."

