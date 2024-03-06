Paris Olympic hockey tournaments begin on July 27, men's medal matches scheduled for Aug 8

Lausanne [Switzerland], March 6 : International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and FIH President Tayyab Ikram on Wednesday unveiled the competition schedule for hockey at Paris 2024, to be played from July 27 to August 9.

The announcement was made at a ceremony organised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) at the Olympic House in Lausanne.

The hockey tournaments of the XXXIII Olympiad will be played in the historic venue of Yves-du-Manoir Stadium - an Olympic Games arena in 1924! - in Colombes, near Paris. Twelve men's and an equal number of women's national teams will compete to clinch the highly coveted Olympic medals, including Dutch women and Belgian men who will compete in the event as the reigning gold medalists from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Both men's and women's hockey tournaments at Paris 2024 will get underway on July 27, a release said. The first match of Hockey at Paris 2024 will be an all-European affair with Great Britain taking on Spain in the men's Pool A match.

The women's competition will begin on the same evening with silver medalists from Tokyo 2020, Argentina, beginning their quest to go one step further this time, against the USA in the women's Pool B encounter.

The pool stages in both tournaments will be played till August 3 followed by knockout matches starting August 4. The medal matches for men's Hockey at Paris 2024 will be played on August 8, followed by medal matches for the women's tournament on August 9.

The ticket sales for the hockey tournaments at Paris 2024 also opened earlier today.

Introduced at the Olympic Games London 1908, men's hockey will be played at the Olympic Games for the 25th time during Paris 2024, while women's hockey, which made its first appearance during the Olympic Games Moscow 1980, will be played for the 12th consecutive edition at Paris 2024.

