"Players riding high on confidence ahead of FIH Pro League matches in Europe", says Indian hockey coach Craig Fulton

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Ahead of the start of the European leg of FIH Pro League 2022-23, Indian men's hockey team head coach Craig Fulton said that the team is riding high on confidence because of their good performances in the home leg of the tournament in Rourkela.

Fulton is all geared up for his first assignment with the team as they travel to Europe for the FIH Pro League 2022-2023 with the matches starting May 26. India's European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League will start from May 26 against Belgium. It will end on June 11 against Argentina.

In their previous FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022/23 matches during the home leg played in Rourkela, Odisha, last year, the Indian team put up a solid showing and remained unbeaten against reigning World Champions Germany and Australia which helped them climb up to the top of the points table.

Now, under the guidance of Fulton, who joined the team at the India National Coaching Camp at SAI Centre, Bengaluru on April 29, the Indian Men's team will aim to continue their winning momentum as they take on reigning Olympic champions Belgium (May 26 and June 2) and hosts Great Britain (May 27 and June 3) in London. The Indian team will then travel to Eindhoven to take on hosts and world No.1 Netherlands (June 7 and 10) and conclude their campaign in the prestigious nine-team competition with ties against world No.7 Argentina (June 8 and 11).

Regarding the team's preparation, during a virtual press conference, Craig Fulton, who has nearly 25 years of coaching experience, said as quoted by a Hockey India press release, "We had intensive running and conditioning sessions in the build-up for our upcoming competitions. Moreover, we are focusing on the group of players who have been selected to play in the FIH Pro League in Europe and they are being trained in a certain way."

"Players are riding high on confidence courtesy of their brilliant display in Rourkela, where they defeated Australia and Germany. They also understand what I want from them and are performing well in training, which is definitely a good sign for us as a group ahead of our upcoming Pro League matches," he added.

Fulton further said that the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022/23 in Europe will be a great opportunity for the team to compete against top-ranked teams and further improve their overall game ahead of the 19th Asian Games in China, which is a crucial tournament apropos the qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Our priority is to win the Asian Games as it will ensure our direct qualification for the Paris Olympics. So, in that sense, FIH Pro League, as well as other lined-up tournaments including Asian Champions Trophy is of vital importance for us as they will not only enhance our preparations but also help us emerge as the title contender in the Asian Games in China later this year," said the coach.

Notably, ace drag-flicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh will be the Captain of the Indian team during their upcoming matches in Europe, while prolific midfielder Hardik Singh will serve as the Vice- Captain.

Meanwhile, Skipper Harmanpreet said that for the FIH Pro League in Europe, there will not be many changes to the structure and tactics that the team implemented during their Pro League matches in Rourkela.

"Our performance against Australia and Germany was a big confidence booster for us, hence we will aim to follow the similar structure that we followed in Rourkela. However, the Chief Coach has instructed us to focus on solidifying our defence, so, we are preparing accordingly," Harmanpreet said.

