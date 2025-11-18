Plenty of goals highlight Day 2 of 3rd HI Junior Women Academy Championship 2025

New Delhi [India], November 18 : The second day of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B, in Karnal, Haryana, produced plenty of goals and exciting moments.

Among those who had a good day out in their games were Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Raja Karan Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy, and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy, which registered wins in their respective games.

In the first game of the day, in Pool C, the Ghumanhera Riser's Academy defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 4-2. Ghumanhera Riser's Academy took the lead through Pooja (10') after which Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) scored through Janvi (17', 25'). However, after half time, Nisha (36', 49') scored twice, and Durga (60') found the net, sealing the win for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy.

In the next game in Pool C, Raja Karan Academy swatted aside Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 13-0. For Raja Karan Academy, the goals came from Gurparvesh Kaur (4', 40'), Captain Rakhi (29', 31', 56', 56', 58'), Shagun (6', 40'), Sonika (46', 46'), whilst Sakshi (36'), and Shabnam (51').

In the third game of the day in Pool B, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won 27-0 against Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society. For Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Neha (5', 17', 20', 34', 54', 58') scored six goals, and Jaismeen Kaur (11', 18', 21', 22', 29', 30', 35', 36', 55') bagged nine of her own. Meanwhile, captain Sukhpreet Kaur (2', 27'), Sharanjit Kaur (8', 37'), Maskeenpreet Kaur (9', 12'), and Navjot Kaur (24', 56') added two each. That apart, Gurjeet Kaur (3'), Jashmeen Gill (7'), Mandeep Kaur (42'), and Sanna (44') rounded off the win.

In the fourth game of the day in Pool B, Citizen Hockey XI and Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy played out a 3-3 draw. For Citizen Hockey XI the scorers were Prachi Pandey (12'), Mehzabi Bano (37') and Nasmina Talukdar (38'), and for Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy, the goals came from Mariyamerlin (7', 27') and Harciaanto (45').

After that, in Pool A, the Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy took on Mumbai School Sports Association and won 9-0. Komal Ghadge (3', 26'), Anjali Taral (39', 55'), and Pritiben Gavit (47', 57') scored two each, while Aparnaben Thakre (19'), Tinkalben Kodarvi (26'), and Yogeshbhai Sangitaben Pawar (51') added one each.

In Pool D, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta lost 0-2 against Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. The goals were scored by Minakshi (21') and Anjali (42').

