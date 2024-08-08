President Murmu congratulates Indian men's hockey team for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 8 : President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning bronze at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Notably, India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

President Murmu said that Harmanpreet Singh's side deserves the highest praise for the resurgence of Indian Hockey.

"Heartiest congratulations to our Hockey Team for securing the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics! It is after over five decades that India has won bronze medals in back-to-back Olympic Games. The team deserves highest praise for resurgence of Indian Hockey. They have done India proud. The consistency, skills, cohesion and fighting spirit shown by this team will inspire our youth. Well done, Indian hockey team," President Murmu wrote on X.

Speaking to ANI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president, Rajeev Shukla congratulated Indian men's hockey team for winning historic bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

"I congratulate the Indian Hockey Team for the bronze medal. What's bigger is that they defeated Australia before this. Hockey has drastically improved...," Rajeev Shukla said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha hailed Indian men's hockey team for sealing the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

"Chak De India. Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team for clinching the bronze at Paris Olympics 2024,"

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hailed Harmanpreet Singh's side and called it a 'historic' for India.

"Indeed a historic and very very special moment for India. Congratulate #IndianHockey Team on winning consecutive bronze medals in #Olympics after so many decades. Indian team's historic medal at #ParisOlympics2024 has swelled every Indian's heart in pride. It is also a deeply emotional moment for me personally. May this bring back the halcyon days for hockey, bringing more and more laurels for the country. Best wishes," Naveen Patnaik wrote on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that it was a 'phenomenal match' by the Indian men's hockey team in the bronze medal game at the Paris Olympics.

"Phenomenal match by the Indian Hockey Team - proud to see you all bag the Bronze Medal Thank you, Sreejesh. Your relentless commitment to excellence has kept us inspired," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the Indian men's hockey team and said the nation is overjoyed to witness an exhilarating match.

"We are overjoyed to witness an exhilarating match where our talented Hockey Team has clinched a Bronze medal in the #Paris2024 #Olympics for the nation. This is a historic milestone because the last time India won a back to back Olympic medal in the game was in 1968 and 1972. Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh shined along with the team. Personally, it is an emotional moment for me, as I am extremely fond of the national game. All Indians are proud of you all, and wish you many more momentous victories in years to come," Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.

While playing in an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics, after being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, went on the ground, filled with emotions, and the rest of the team joined him to celebrate the momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.

