Ranchi leg of HIL offers free tickets for hockey fans

Ranchi (Jharkhand)[India], December 22 : In a bid to grow the fanbase of hockey across multiple cities, Hockey India has announced that tickets for the forthcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 will be free of cost for fans keen on catching the action live.

The Hero Women's HIL begins on December 28 in Ranchi and will end on January 10, while the Hero Men's HIL will begin on January 3 in Chennai, move to Ranchi from January 11, and the final leg will be held in the cradle of hockey - Bhubaneswar, starting January 17 to January 26.

The ticket sales for the Ranchi leg of Hero HIL went live today at 11:00 hours, while Hero Men's HIL Chennai will go live on Wednesday at 11:00 hours.

As in the previous edition, Hockey India's endeavour is to take the sport to every corner of the country and make it more accessible to its passionate fans, a release.

Hero Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Committee chairperson Dilip Tirkey said, "We have once again decided to offer free tickets for hockey fans to come and enjoy all the matches across Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar. While the women's matches will be in Ranchi, the Men's HIL will be played across three cities. We want to fill the hockey stands with fans who wish to see their favourite stars in action. We will have some of the world's top players this season and we are eager to witness some fantastic hockey over the span of a month."

Hero Hockey India League (HIL) governing committee member Bhola Nath Singh echoed similar sentiments, and said, "Hero HIL will be a month-long celebration of hockey, and we invite the hockey fans to come watch #hockeykajashn. It was our aim to increase the fanbase for our sport across regions and we look forward to packed stadiums throughout the season."

This year's Hero Hockey India League will showcase an impressive roster of eight men's teams and four women's teams, both leagues offering fast-paced, exciting games through their newly revamped formats.

For free tickets, visit Ticket Genie's web portal:

https://ticketgenie.in/event/Hero-Hockey-India-League-2025-26

And app, ensuring that the excitement of world-class hockey is accessible to all.

All information about the Hockey India League can also be found on the newly launched

website: https://hockeyindialeague.com/

Matches will be live on Sony Sports Network and the Sony Liv app.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor