Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy beat Citizen Hockey XI 19-0 in HI Sub-Junior Academy National Championship

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy won their respective contest on the second day of the second Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 here in Ghumanhera.

Meanwhile, S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy were awarded three important points after Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh forfeited their opening clash.

In the first contest of Day 2, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated HIM Academy 9-0 in Pool A. Aashir Aadil Khan netted the first goal of the match in two minutes. Aashir Aadil Khan finished the clash with two goals in his kitty with his second strike coming in the 15th minute. Sohil Ali (3', 26') and Subhan Abid (18', 50') also struck two goals each while Aley Rasool (9) Ajay Kumar Gond (59') and Viveka Pal (38') smashed one goal as Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy collected three crucial points.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre registered an emphatic 8-0 win against Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta in the second contest of the day in Pool B. Ajit Mahato opened the scoring for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre in the ninth minute. The second goal of the match was struck in the second quarter by Suresh Sharma Adhikarimayum (22',50'), who ended up with a brace. Khangembam Somikant Singh smashed the third goal in the 23rd minute and seven minutes later Pradip Mandal's (30') added another to take them to 4-0. Ashu Maurya netted his lone goal in the 33rd minute while Swadhin Lugun (49', 58') notched up a fourth-quarter brace.

In Pool C, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered a massive 19-0 win over Citizen Hockey XI. Skipper Gursewak Singh (5', 19', 25', 34', 35', 55') broke the deadlock within five minutes and finished the game with six goals under his belt. Mandeep Singh (15', 38', 49', 56', 57', 60') was the only other player to find the back of the net six times with the majority of his strike coming in the fourth quarter of the match. Jasmeet Singh (18', 23', 34', 54') smashed four goals while the trio of Nitin Singh (37'), Ashwani (40') and Mohammad Zaid (42') scored one goal each.

Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh conceded three points after forfeiting their opening clash against S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy therefore resulting in a 5-0 default victory in Pool D.

In the fifth contest of the day, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy defeated Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy 6-0 in Pool D. Kunal opened the scoring for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy in the 5th minute. Thereafter, Ronak Rana (7', 9') netted two goals in two minutes to increase their lead to three. Lokesh (29', 45', 56') finished the game with a hat-trick as Jai Bharat Hockey Academy kicked off their campaign on a winning note.

Earlier on day 1, two contests were forfeited. Gangpur Sports Academy forfeited their game against Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy while Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy lost three crucial points after forfeiting their match versus HAR Hockey Academy resulting in 5-0 default win for Vadipatti Raja Academy and HAR Hockey Academy.

( With inputs from ANI )

