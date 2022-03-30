RSPB crowned champions of HI Women Inter-Department C'ship 2022

Railway Sports Promotion Board has been crowned as the champions of the 2nd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2022 after their thrilling 3-2 victory over Sashastra Seema Bal in the final.

In the final, Devika Sen opened the scoring for the Railway Sports Promotion Board in the 12th minute, and then followed it up with another goal in the 29th minute but Railway Sports Promotion Board could not maintain their 2-0 lead for long as Anjika scored the first goal for Sashastra Seema Bal in the 32nd minute and Priti Singh added another in the 34th minute to bring the match on level terms.

The two teams continued to search for the winner as the clock kept ticking down. In the final quarter, Karishma Yadav scored the third goal in the 50th minute as Railway Sports Promotion Board edged out Sashastra Seema Bal to clinch the Championship. "I think girls deserve this victory. All the girls we had are very talented. I had full faith in them. It is very hot here and the opposition gave us good competition. We executed our plans well in the final. I am so proud of them," Railway Sports Promotion Board Head coach Pritam Siwach said.

In the 3rd/4th place match, the All India Police Sports Control Board faced off against Steel Plant Sports Board. Pinki Ekka opened the scoring for All India Police Sports Control Board in the 7th minute, followed by the second goal by skipper Pragya Mourya in the 10th minute of the match.

Pricilla Tirkey scored the third goal for her side in the 17th minute after which Pinki Ekka scored again to give her side the fourth goal in the 34th minute. Supriya Mundu scored the 5th and the 6th goals for her team in the 47th and 51st minute as All India Police Sports Control Board beat Steel Plant Sports Board 6-0 to earn a third-place finish.

