SAIL Hockey Academy, Naval Tata Academy win in semi-finals of Junior Men National C'ship

SAIL Hockey Academy and hosts Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur will face off against each other in the final of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 after registering wins over their respective semi-final opponents here on Saturday. SAIL Hockey Academy edged past Army Boys Sports Company 4-3 in the shootout after both the teams were tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation 60 minutes in a thrilling first semi-final contest.

Captain Kerobin Lakra gave SAIL Hockey Academy the lead in the second minute which was cancelled out by Army Boys Sports Company's Ankit in the 15th minute. Nitesh (40') then restored SAIL Hockey Academy's lead again, only to be levelled by Ramaji Prasanth Kumar (54') for Army Boys Sports Company to take the match into the shootout.

In the shootout, Anmol Ekka, Kerobin Lakra, Tarun Yadav scored for SAIL Hockey Academy, while Sanchit Horo, Ramaji Prasanth Kumar and Nitish Kumar found the net for Army Boys Sports Company. Manoranjan Minz's miss turned out to be costly for Army Boys Sports Company in the sudden death as SAIL Hockey academy went into the finals of the competition courtesy of a 4-3 shootout win In the second semi-final, Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 3-1. Lalpreet Singh (5') gave an early lead to Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy before the home team turned the tables around with goals from Simon Bodra (12'), Deepak Soreng (30') and Md Danish (51') to book their place in the final of the tournament. The 3rd/4th place natch between Army Boys Sports Company and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy will be played on Sunday 1st May. The final between the hosts Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur and SAIL Hockey Academy will also be played on the same day.

( With inputs from ANI )

