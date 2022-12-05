Senior Men Inter-Department National C'ship: RSPB, PSPB clinch wins

The 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022 saw exciting action on Day 3 here at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi.

In the first game of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Central Secretariat 3-0 in Pool B. Joginder Singh (17') scored the first goal of the match and in the very next minute Sheshe Gowda Bm (18') doubled the lead of Railway Sports Promotion Board. Ajit Kumar Pandey (26') hit the third goal of the match to take Railway Sports Promotion Board to a victory.

In the second Pool B match of the day, Central Industrial Security Force defeated I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team 6-0. Six different players scored in the match. Niraj Yadav (11') opened the scoring for Central Industrial Security Force before Sushil Kullu (21') hit the second goal of the match in the second quarter. Silvestar Barla (30'), Sandeep Kumar (37'), Vishan Rana (39'), Basant Bhardwaj (60') also scored a goal each to complete a big victory for Central Industrial Security Force.

Comptroller & Auditor General Of India defeated BSES (Delhi) 29-0 in Pool A. Veerathamizhan V (3', 4', 15', 18', 20', 21', 45') was the star performer as he scored seven goals. Mithlesh Kumar (11', 22', 43', 53') and Mohammad Faraz (49', 50', 56') also played brilliantly as they scored four and three goals, respectively. Tiras K (16', 60'), Sunil (28', 41'), Raushan Kumar (29', 30'), Sateesh Yadav (32', 33') and Mareeswaran Sakthivel (44', 52') struck a brace each, while Venkatesh Telugu (13'), Jasdeep Singh (24'), Manish Yadav (27'), Parmod (47'), Yuvaraj (58') one goal a piece to contribute to Comptroller & Auditor General Of India's victory.

In the last match of the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Central Reserve Police Force 6-1 in Pool A. Talwinder Singh (17', 36', 55') scored a wonderful hat-trick in the match. Gurjinder Singh (48', 53') struck two goals, while Devindar Sunil Walmiki (18') hit a goal as well for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board. Sharnjeet Singh (38') scored the only goal for Central Reserve Police Force.

( With inputs from ANI )

