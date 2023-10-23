South Korea women's hockey team arrives in Ranchi ahead of Asian Champions Trophy

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 23 : There was palpable excitement among hockey fans in Ranchi on Monday as the South Korea Women's Hockey Team touched down at the Birsa Munda Airport.

The team received a warm reception, setting the stage for an electrifying start to the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. The team's arrival was marked by a welcome ceremony at the airport, where local dignitaries, fans, and organizers greeted them with traditional music and dance performances.

The eagerly awaited Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 is set to be played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi from October 27 to November 5. The tournament promises intense battles as six teams - India, Thailand, Korea, China, Malaysia, and Japan will lock horns with each other, a Hockey India release said.

Korea, the most successful team in the history of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, has set its sights on extending its domination in the competition and rewriting history. With an impressive track record that includes three championship victories in 2010, 2011, and 2018, as well as a runner-up finish in 2021, they are one of the strongest title contenders in the tournament.

Korea will be riding high on confidence as they recently won a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou 2022.

The Korean Team will kick off their Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi campaign with a clash against China on October 27. Interestingly, the two teams last met in the Final of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, where China emerged victorious 2-0.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to prepare for this event, and we are ready to give our all on the field. We are aware of our rich history in this competition, and we are fully committed to upholding our legacy of excellence. There's no pressure on us and we will focus on enjoying our game and giving our best," said Korea's Assistant Coach Keonwook Kang upon his arrival in Ranchi.

"We are delighted to see such a warm reception in Ranchi as so many fans have come to the airport to welcome us. So, we are hopeful of seeing fans turning out in large numbers in the stadium as well to watch us play as it will not only motivate the participating teams, but it's excellent for the game of hockey as well. Also, this tournament is of great significance, and we are well aware of the expectations. We respect our opponents, especially the Indian team, which is very strong and fast, but we are prepared to face the challenges head-on and strive for victory," he added.

