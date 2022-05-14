Sr women's hockey nationals: Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka and Odisha reach semifinals

Bhopal, May 14 Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Association Of Odisha stormed into semifinals after registering contrasting wins in their quarterfinals matches in the 12th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship 2022 here on Saturday.

The first game of the day saw Hockey Maharashtra competing against Hockey Jharkhand. Both the teams put up a spectacular defensive performance in the match. Neither of the two teams was able to get a goal in regulation time and the match was pushed to a Shootout. In the Shootout, Betan Dungdung, and Reshma Soreng converted twice while Nirali Kujur scored once as Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Maharashtra 0-0 (5-4 SO) to reach the semifinals. For Hockey Maharashtra, Akansha Singh scored twice in the Shootout, while Ankita Sapate and Manashri Narendra Shedage scored once.

In the second quarterfinal match of the day, Hockey Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 0-0 (3-2 SO) after a thrilling contest. Both the teams created plenty of chances in the match to get a goal and take the lead. But neither of the two teams was able to score a goal in the regulation time and the match was pushed to Shootout. In the Shootout, Ekta Kaushik, Bharti Saroha and Priyanka scored for Hockey Haryana, while only Sonal Tiwari and Simran Singh could score for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

The third quarterfinal match of the day was between Hockey Punjab and Hockey Karnataka, which also went right down to the wire. Mahima (3') scored a goal for Hockey Punjab, while Nisha P. C. (37') scored a goal from penalty corner for Hockey Karnataka. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time and was pushed to the Shootout. In the shootout, Vidya K.S. scored twice, while Poojitha B.N, Pooja M. D, and Anjali H.R. scored once as Hockey Karnataka beat Hockey Punjab 1-1 (5-4 SO). Kirandeep Kaur, Navpreet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, and Sarabdeep Kaur scored for Hockey Punjab in the Shootout.

In the final quarterfinal match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh faced off against Hockey Association Of Odisha in a gritty contest. Prashu Singh Parihar (10') scored the sole goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Neha Lakra (38') scored the only goal for Hockey Association Of Odisha in the regulation time, and the match was decided by a Shootout. In the Shootout, Neha Lakra and Rojita Kujur scored as Hockey Association Of Odisha beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 1 - 1 (0 - 2 SO).

