"This league is important for future generations": Hockey India president Tirkey on revived HIL competition

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said that the newly-revived Hockey India League (HIL) is going to be important for the future generation of players and coaches, considering how many mainstays of the current hockey team came into the national side through this competition.

HIL is set to return this year, as announced officially on Friday after a long break of seven years.

The HIL 2024-25 will be held from the last week of December 2024 to the first week of February 2025, in a window sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The tournament will witness the participation of 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams.

Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said, "This league is important for the future generation, the young players and coaches. The league culture in Indian sports came through hockey after the starting of the Premier Hockey League (PHL) (a now-defunct league), back in 2005."

"This time, top players of 15 countries will be coming. Eight teams of men and six teams of women will be participating. I would like to thank the International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Mohammad Tayyab Ikram for sanctioning it," he added.

Tirkey said that the league would be held at two venues, in Rourkela and Ranchi. Rourkela will host all the men's action while women's action will be played in Ranchi.

The Hockey India president also said that the federation is looking to give chances to women's players and expose them to world-class playing facilities, venues and players.

"We missed out on a medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in women's hockey (finishing fourth). We have to give them opportunities as well. We want to give exposure to junior level women players.

"Various current national stars like Mandeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh came into the team because of this league. It will give a platform to youngsters. That is why it is being revived," he concluded.

For the first time in the history of the HIL, the tournament will feature not only men's teams but women's teams as well, with both categories receiving equal prominence. This landmark move underlines Hockey India's progressive vision to promote women's hockey and expand the talent pool of female players across the country.

Notably, the Men's and Women's HIL will run simultaneously, marking a unique moment in global sports leagues. The auction of the league will take place on October 13, 14, and 15 in New Delhi.

The Hockey India League returns with eight men's teams and six women's teams ready to showcase their talent.

