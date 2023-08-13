Union Home Minister Amit Shah extends wishes to Indian hockey team after ACT victory

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian men's hockey team after they secured a record fourth Asian Champions Trophy against Malaysia on Saturday.

India produced a sensational comeback to overcome a two-goal deficit and clinch the game by 4-3 to become the most successful team in the history of the competition.

With this victory, India became the most successful team in the Asian Champions Trophy, ahead of three-time champions Pakistan.

Amit Shah took to X, formerly known as Twitter to extend wishes to the Indian team and wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations to the Men's Hockey Team of India on winning the Asian Champions Trophy for the record 4th time. They have proven the power of India's dreams and the resilience of its grit paving the path of glory to be trodden by their followers."

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin extended wishes to the Indian team and announced a reward of INR 1,10,00,000 to the Indian team following their exceptional victory.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on clinching their 4th #AsianChampionsTrophy title with a fighting comeback! A remarkable feat that showcases their dedication and prowess. #Chennai, known for its sports-loving spirit, has been a splendid host. Grateful to Hon'ble @ianuragthakur

for gracing the trophy distribution ceremony. Commendable efforts by Hon'ble @UdhayStalin

, @SportsTN_, @Atulyamisraias, @jmeghanathreddy, @TheHockeyIndia to have successfully organised this grand international event. I am pleased to announce a reward of 1,10,00,000 INR to the Indian team on their fantastic victory,' Stalin wrote in his tweet.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also sent his wishes to the Indian team.

MP Mallikarjun Kharge shared a heartwarming message for the Indian team.

"We are delighted by the outstanding display of talent and team spirit by our Men’s Hockey team who won the Asian Championship Many congratulations to all the players for their magnificent performance, displaying amazing energy and utmost enthusiasm in making an incredible comeback during the game. Your victory is the victory of every Indian. India stands proud," Kharge wrote in his tweet.

India's next tournament will be Asian Games 2023 which will begin on September September 23.

