Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' gear up for action-packed weeks ahead of Hockey India League 2025-26

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 22 : The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers are heading into an action-packed year-end as their players and coaching staff take on major international assignments before assembling for the Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26, scheduled to begin in January 2026.

Sanjay, the 24-year-old defender and one of the key Vedanta Kalinga Lancers players, has been named captain of the Indian Men's Hockey Team for the first time at a senior international tournament, the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. He will be joined by fellow Lancers Dilpreet Singh and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, both set to play pivotal roles in India's campaign, according to Kalinga Lancers release.

The tournament will also see Belgium return to the event for the first time since 2008, featuring world-class stars Alexander Hendrickx and Arthur Van Doren, adding further competitive intensity to the month. Van Doren is named captain of the Belgian team for the competition.

Meanwhile, Lancers' rising star Sunil PB gears up for his biggest career moment yet as he prepares to compete in the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, to be held from 28 November to 10 December in Chennai and Madurai. He will feature alongside fellow squad members Rosan Kujur and Rohit Kullu, with Kullu selected as a standby for the junior side.

On the other hand, Lancers' head coach Jay Stacy will be coaching Australia's junior national team at the World Cup. The side recently edged out India, featuring Lancers' junior players, in the Sultan of Johor Cup final, winning 2-1.

Speaking on the team's packed international schedule, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, "We are in for a treat as hockey fans. Our stars will be representing their respective countries over the next few weeks and then join us in January for the Hockey India League. Our best wishes to each one of them, and we are looking forward to seeing them carry this momentum and return sharper, stronger, and ready for an exciting season with the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers.

