Vedanta Kalinga Lancers secure 4-2 win against Ranchi Royals in Men's Hockey India League

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 4 : Vedanta Kalinga Lancers claimed a 4-2 victory over Ranchi Royals in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Alexander Hendrickx (7', 28') and Gursahibjit Singh (16', 26') scored the goals for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers while Tom Boon (1') and Mandeep Singh (9') were the goal scorers for Ranchi Royals, as per a release.

Ranchi Royals couldn't have made a better start to the game as they found the opening goal in the first minute of the match. The Royals won an early penalty corner as Tom Boon (1') made the most of the opportunity, slotting the ball into the net with a powerful dragflick. Ranchi Royals dominated possession early on but Vedanta Kalinga Lancers were quick to adapt as they improved and won a penalty corner in the seventh minute. Belgian dragflick specialist Alexander Hendrickx (7') stepped up and delivered the equaliser with a perfect flick past the goalkeeper.

Two minutes later, Ranchi Royals claimed the lead again as Vishnukant Singh played an incisive first-time pass into the circle for Mandeep Singh (9') who did well to win the ball in a tight position and score his goal. In the 13th minute, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers played an interesting variation in search of an equaliser from a penalty corner but Rosan Kujur's attempt narrowly missed the target.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers began the second quarter strong with a crucial field goal. Craig Marias showed great skill inside the circle as his pass set up Gursahibjit Singh (16') perfectly for a diving finish into the goal. The Lancers struck again in the 26th minute as Dilpreet Singh did well to protect the ball inside the circle and play it to Gursahibjit Singh (26'), who was in the perfect position to poach the ball. Two minutes later, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers further increased their advantage as Alexander Hendrickx (28') converted another penalty corner to end the first half in a comfortable position.

The third quarter saw Ranchi Royals dominate possession again as they tried to control the tempo of the game and create chances, however, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers were resilient at the back, protecting their two-goal cushion. In the 42nd minute, Ranchi Royals won three consecutive penalty corners but the Lancers did brilliantly to deny them on all three occasions. Vedanta Kalinga Lancers were awarded a penalty corner at the other end of the pitch as Cooper Burns tried to find a goal but was denied by a crucial save by Royals' goalkeeper Suraj Karkera.

The final quarter saw a very tight contest between the two teams as Ranchi Royals pushed ahead in search of goals but Vedanta Kalinga Lancers were solid with their defending and hardly made any errors at the back to claim a victory and begin their Men's HIL campaign on a positive note.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor