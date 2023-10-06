"We want to be ready for Paris Olympics": India hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh

Hangzhou [China], October 6 : Men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who found the net twice in India's gold medal triumph in the Asian Games, is now eying the Paris Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team dethroned 2018 gold medallist Japan on Friday, claiming their fourth hockey gold in the Asian Games, and also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Harmanpreet talked about India's victory and laid down the next objective while speaking to ANI.

"We are very happy as it was our aim to win the gold medal. The team's overall performance in the tournament was very good. All teammates gave their best to win this gold. We will make sure that we remain ready for Paris Olympics," he said.

Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh says, "I am very happy because our focus was that we had to qualify for the Olympics. We had to maintain our ranking for World number 3...All the goals are team goals and they are not individual goals...It was the best moment of my life when we stood on the podium. It is a different feeling."

Goalkeeper Srejeesh who was a crucial figure for the Indian team at the goal post expressed his delight and said, "Really happy and honoured. Definitely one of the best moments. Getting a direct ticket to the Paris Olympics is a great thing. It is a great feeling."

Coming to the match, Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh earned his 50th International Cap in the match against Japan. Harmanpreet Singh (32', 59'), Manpreet Singh (25'), Amit Rohidas (36'), and Abhishek (48') scored the goals for India.

Seren Tanaka (51') scored the sole goal for Japan.

Speaking on India's massive win, Hockey India President 'Padma Shri' Dilip Tirkey said, "It has been a long wait of 9 years for India to claim the Asian Games Gold medal. We are proud of each and every member of the team and the support staff for their contribution to achieving yet another milestone for the nation in world hockey. This is only the start of the road to the 2024 Paris Olympics and we are confident our team will continue to rise even more in the coming year. Congratulations to all the players and the coaches for a memorable victory in Hangzhou."

