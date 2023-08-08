"We want to compete as hard as we can": India coach Craig Fulton ahead of Pakistan clash in ACT  

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8 : India men's hockey team head coach Craig Fulton said that the Indian team will compete at their best potential against Pakistan in their Asian Champions Trophy.

The Indian men’s hockey team will take on Pakistan in its final group match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Fulton expects his players to put their skills on display and inspire the young players that will witness their thrilling clash.

"I will suggest our players to showcase their skills and to inspire the younger players that are going to watch us. The sportsmanship needs to be there between the two countries you don't want to go over the line in any way we want to compete as hard as we can and may the best team win," Fulton said while speaking to ANI.

While the Indian team has booked their birth in the semifinal of the tournament, Pakistan stand on the verge of crashing out of the tournament. The difference in the position of both teams will add an extra spice to the contest.

"Pakistan is slightly in a different position so it makes it an interesting contest. Everything to do with history of the match which makes it quite interesting for the crowd as well as players. We are here to play the game we are focused as a team to get three points," Fulton said in the pre-match conference.

It's been a couple of months since Fulton took charge of the Indian men's hockey team, under his leadership there has been a change in their style of play. Fulton belives it is the beginning.

"It is still very early days I have been with the team for two months now and it's going well and I am excited about where we are at, the potential that we can produce together. The team is growing I'm confidence and starting to play the way that we know we can," Fulton added.

The Indian men’s hockey team opened its campaign with a 7-2 win over China and a 1-1 draw against Japan. They blanked Malaysia 5-0 in their third match. India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far.

