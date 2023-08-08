"We're in a situation where win is important": Pakistan hockey captain Umar Bhutta ahead of India clash in ACT 

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8 : Pakistan men's hockey team captain Umar Bhutta said that his team is looking forward to taking on their arch-rivals India and unfortunately they are in a situation where they have to win the match against Men in Blue in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai.

The Indian men’s hockey team will take on Pakistan in its last group game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

"We are looking forward to the battle. Unfortunately, we are in a situation where a win is important for us. We are a young side. It is good learning for us. We played attacking hockey against China and won," Umar Bhutta said in a pre-match press conference.

The clash between India and Pakistan hockey teams fixtures have produced some pulsating contests over the years. However, world No. 4 India will fancy their chances against a young Pakistani side, who will be under more pressure to perform with a place in the semifinals at stake.

"I believe the team who have better control of their aggression have far better performance in the match. We have many young players in the team but players are excited about the clash," he added.

India have already secured themselves a place in the semifinals after defeating defending Asian Champions Trophy champions Republic of Korea 3-2 in their last encounter.

On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a defeat against Malaysia 3-1 in their opener before holding Korea and Japan to stalemates. The Pakistani men’s hockey team beat China 2-1 for their first win on Monday.

