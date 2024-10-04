"Will get more youngsters through this": Sardar Singh applauds resumption of Hockey India League

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Former Indian Men's Hockey team captain Sardar Singh has expressed his support for the resumption of the Hockey India League (HIL), emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the sport and its players.

In a recent statement, while speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I want to congratulate and thank the Hockey India Federation. If I talk about the old Hockey India League, my experience was that we used to get very few opportunities to play with the best players in the world. This is a good initiative, all the franchises who have come forward to develop hockey; it is a good thing and Hockey India League is going to be resumed again. We will get more youngsters through this."

Singh's remarks highlight the importance of providing young talent with exposure to top-level competition, which is essential for the growth and development of hockey in India. With the revival of the Hockey India League, Singh is optimistic that the league will nurture a new generation of hockey players in the country.

The HIL 2024-25 will be held from the last week of December 2024 to the first week of February 2025, in a window sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The tournament will witness the participation of 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams.

For the first time in the history of the HIL, the tournament will feature not only men's teams but women's teams as well, with both categories receiving equal prominence. This landmark move underlines Hockey India's progressive vision to promote women's hockey and expand the talent pool of female players across the country.

Notably, the Men's and Women's HIL will run simultaneously, marking a unique moment in global sports leagues. The auction of the league will take place on October 13, 14, and 15 in New Delhi.

Hockey India has long been committed to maintaining parity between the Men's and Women's national teams. Whether in terms of facilities, international exposure, or match rewards, both teams enjoy equal support. This includes providing the same financial incentives for winning international matches and equal prize money for securing trophies at international events. Hockey India's approach has been instrumental in inspiring women athletes and boosting the morale of the entire women's squad.

