Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India sails to 4-2 win in first Super 4s fixture

Hangzhou [China], September 10 : The Indian women's hockey team kicked off their Super4s campaign at the Women's Asia Cup 2025 in style, registering a solid 4-2 victory against Korea in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Goals from Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal powered India to a commanding win, as the side combined attacking flair with disciplined defending to start the crucial stage of the tournament on a winning note. For Korea, Yujin Kim netted a brace.

India made a dream start, winning a penalty corner within the opening two minutes of the match. From the set-piece, injector Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (2') pounced on a rebound after Udita's stinging strike was blocked by Korean goalkeeper Seoyeon Lee, calmly slotting the ball home to hand India the early advantage. With the lead secured, the Indians focused on controlling possession and stringing together quick passes to keep Korea on the back foot.

The plan proved effective, as India continued to mount pressure and earned a couple more penalty corners towards the latter stages of the first quarter. However, they were unable to make the most of those opportunities, heading into the break with a slender 1-0 cushion.

The second quarter saw India maintain their dominance, enjoying the majority share of possession and consistently pushing forward with purposeful attacks into the Korean circle. They tested the opposition goalkeeper with a couple of sharp attempts on goal, only to be denied. Korea, however, managed to carve out a chance of their own late in the quarter, earning a penalty corner with less than four minutes to go. But Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam rose to the occasion, pulling off a fine save to preserve her side's narrow advantage as the first half ended with India leading 1-0.

Intending to bounce back in the match, Korea began the third quarter on an aggressive note. Still, India counter-attacked, which helped them score their second goal of the match as Rutuja Dadaso Pisal dribbled past three defenders inside the D area and made a pass to Sangita Kumari (33'), who netted the ball in without much difficulty as she was left unmarked in front of goal. However, Korea were quick to pull one back as Yujin Kim (33') converted a penalty corner.

Despite conceding, India stuck to their attacking approach, constantly probing Korea's defence with sharp forays into the circle. Their persistence paid off in the 40th minute when Lalremsiami produced a clinical finish, her well-placed strike leaving the opposition defence and goalkeeper stunned. Buoyed by the two-goal cushion, India tightened their grip on the game, looking composed across all departments. The defence, in particular, stood tall, snuffing out any potential threats from Korea as the third quarter closed with India firmly in control at 3-1.

The fourth quarter saw Korea resort to long aerial passes in a desperate attempt to claw its way back. Their persistence eventually paid off when Yujin Kim (53') struck her second goal of the game, once again converting from a penalty corner to narrow the deficit. The goal briefly put India under pressure, but the team responded with swift counter-attacks to regain control.

Their resilience was rewarded in the dying moments when Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (59') sealed the contest. Much like India's opener, Korea failed to clear after dragflicker Udita's attempt was blocked by goalkeeper Seoyeon Lee, and Rutuja reacted brilliantly, diving to her right to smash home the rebound. Her strike ensured India wrapped up a commanding 4-2 victory in their first Super4s Pool encounter.

ndia will next play against hosts China on September 11 in their second match of the Super4s Pool.

