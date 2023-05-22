1 dead, 2 missing in avalanche in Nepal

Kathmandu, May 22 A woman was killed and two others went missing in an avalanche in the Bajhang district in far-western Nepal.

Five people who went uphill searching for yarsagumba, a caterpillar fungus, was hit by the avalanche at around 10:00 a.m. local time on Sunday. Two were recused alive by locals, and the dead body of a woman was uncovered, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Two are still missing. A joint team of the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have been deployed for the search and rescue," Satya Kumari Joshi, the assistant chief district officer, told Xinhua on Sunday.

