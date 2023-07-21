1 dead, 3 injured in Seoul stabbing spree

Seoul, July 21 A man went on a stabbing spree near Sillim subway station in Seoul on Friday, killing one man and wounding three others.

The man wielded a weapon near Exit 4 of the subway station around 2 p.m., killing a man in his 20s, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The other three wounded men were sent to a hospital for treatment, but one of them was reportedly in a life-threatening condition.

Police shortly apprehended a man in his 30s at the scene as a suspect, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive of the crime and relations between the suspect and the victims.

Police officers had been sent to the scene upon an emergency call reporting that "somebody has stabbed people and is running away".

