1 killed, 3 injured in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Beirut, July 23 A member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli air strike on the municipality of Chihine in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources reported.

The military sources, who spoke anonymously, said on Monday that an Israeli warplane fired two air-to-surface missiles at a house in Chihine, southwest of Lebanon, causing casualties and destroying the house.

The sources added that Israeli warplanes carried out four air strikes on three towns and villages in the western and eastern sectors, causing material damage, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a barrage of 40 artillery shells hit 12 towns and villages in the eastern and central sectors, igniting massive fires in lush forests. Civil defence rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire.

On Monday, Hezbollah announced an attack on the Al-Malikiyah Israeli site, which led to fires. It also attacked the radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

