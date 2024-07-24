1 killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian ferry

Moscow, July 24 A Ukrainian drone attack on a ferry ship in Russia's Krasnodar region has left one dead and several injured, said local governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

The ferry ship was in the port of Kavkaz when it was attacked by Ukrainian drones on Tuesday morning, which left several crew members and port employees injured, and one dead, he added as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The attack resulted in a fire, which is currently localised and poses no threat, said the governor, adding that emergency services are working at the site.

--IANS

