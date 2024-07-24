Indonesia: 5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off in Highland Papua

Jakarta, July 24: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia's eastern Highland Papua province on Wednesday morning, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.The inland earthquake struck at 07:22 a.m.

Jakarta time, with the epicentre located 96 km northeast of the Mamberamo Tengah regency at a depth of 26 km, according to the agency as reported by Xinhua news agency.Indonesia, an archipelagic country, lies in a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire," making the nation prone to earthquakes.

