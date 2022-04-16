1 killed, several injured in Kyiv explosions

At least one person was killed and several others injured in the Kyiv explosions on Saturday.

The Ukrainian capital "came under fire" on Saturday morning, the city's mayor said, reported CNN.

"As a result of the morning rocket strike, one person was killed and several injured were hospitalized in the Darnytskyi district of the capital," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in televised remarks.

"Our air defence forces are doing everything possible to protect us, but the enemy is insidious and ruthless," he added.

Klitschko earlier urged residents who have evacuated from Kyiv to refrain from returning, after several explosions on the outskirts of the capital, reported CNN.

"It is no secret that one of the Russian generals recently stated that they were ready for missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital. And, as we see, they are carrying out such shelling," he added.

The Russian military warned on Wednesday that it would strike Ukrainian "decision-making centers" -- including those in Ukraine's capital -- in response to what it said were "attempts of sabotage and strikes" on Russian soil, reported CNN.

Two days later Russia carried out such an attack on a "military facility" on the outskirts of Kyiv.

"Tonight a military facility on the outskirts of Kyiv was hit by Kalibr high-precision long-range sea-launched missiles," said Russian Ministry of Defense Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov.

"As a result of the strike on the Zhuliany Vizar machine-building plant workshops for the production and repair of long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed, as well as anti-ship missiles," Konashenkov added.

( With inputs from ANI )

