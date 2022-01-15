10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defence identification zone

China's 10 military aircraft entered the southwest sector of Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday just one day after 11 incursions were recorded, reported local media.

The Chinese aircraft included eight Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, and one Shaanxi Y-8, reported Taiwan News citing the country's Ministry of National Defence.

Taiwan issued radio warnings, tasked aircraft and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the Chinese planes, said the Taiwanese military.

It came after 11 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's ADIZ on Friday.

China claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taiwan, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor