10 Nepalis killed in Hamas attack on Israel: Envoy

Jersusalem, Oct 9 At least 10 Nepali nationals have been killed as Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, the Himalayan nation's envoy to the Jewish state confirmed on Monday.

In a statement to CNN, Ambassador Kanta Rizal said the victims were agriculture students and one remains unaccounted for.

Since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its attack on Israel on October 7, more than 700 people have been killed in the Jewish state, while over 400 Palestinians were also dead, according to authorities, reports CNN.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people are still reported missing.

Among the victims are at least 260 people whose bodies were found at the site of a music festival near the Israel-Gaza border.

Besides Israeli nationals, the US has claimed at least 7 American have been killed, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that two Ukrainians have also lost their lives in the attack.

Mexican and Brazilian nationals are also believed to be among the dead.

In a separate incident, Israel's Ambassador to Colombia Gali Dagan has claimed that the Embassy in Bogota was vandalised with graffiti including swastikas, CNN reported.

The envoy posted photos on X in whicha pillar of the embassy building is seen with a swastika next to the Star of David and pro-Palestinian slogans.

