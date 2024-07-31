10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members remanded to 14 days' custody in propaganda case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 : An Islamabad court on Tuesday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Raoof Hasan and nine other party members to 14 days of judicial custody in the anti-state propaganda case, Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan presented Hasan before the court after his physical remand was completed. The FIA and Islamabad police arrested Hasan last week during a raid conducted by both of the units, Dawn reported.

Hasan was arrested for PTI's alleged "anti-state digital campaigns" after the Interior Ministry stated that the party spread "anti-state propaganda". The Joint Investigation Committee (JIC) formed by the government probed "malicious social media campaigns" that caused "chaos and disorder", Dawn reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency said that they received a "technical report" and that "suspects were in contact with each other".

PTI lawyer argued that since the accused have been remanded in FIA's custody for seven days, he requested Raoof Hasan's medical check-up saying that he was not well, Dawn reported.

The judge, however ordered for Hasan's medical check-up as he complained about severe chest pain before sending him to jail on a judicial remand for 14 days.

On July 23, A two-day physical remand of Raoof Hasan was approved by a district and sessions court in Islamabad.

After presenting Hasan to the court, the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) prosecutor asked that the defendant be placed on physical remand so that gadgets purportedly used for anti-state propaganda could be recovered.

The agency's prosecutor informed the court during the session that an FIA case may be eligible for a 30-day physical remand.

Next, he implored the court to place the PTI official under physical remand for ten days, handing him over to the investigating agency. Latif Khosa, Hasan's attorney, disagreed with the prosecutor's request for a physical remand.

