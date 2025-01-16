10 Pakistanis dead, 36 rescued in boat capsize tragedy near Morocco

Islamabad, Jan 16 At least 10 Pakistanis have died in another tragic incident when a boat carrying at least 80 passengers capsized near Morocco. The boat was carrying passengers trying to enter Europe illegally. At least 36 Pakistanis have been rescued.

As per details, at least 50 illegal migrants including Pakistani nationals have already drowned in the incident. Reports suggest that the boat was carrying people illegally into Spain’s Canary Islands through West Africa.

The latest incident occurred a day after Moroccan authorities rescued 36 people from a boat. Details revealed that the boat had left from Mauritania on the 2nd of January 2025 with 86 illegal migrants, 66 of them were Pakistani nationals.

The incident has also been confirmed by the Pakistan Foreign Office, which stated that its embassy in Rabat has been directed to dispatch a team to facilitate the Pakistani nationals.

“Several survivors, including Pakistanis, are lodged in a camp near Dakhla. Our embassy in Rabat is in touch with local authorities. Additionally, a team from the embassy has been dispatched to Dakhla to facilitate the Pakistani nationals and provide necessary assistance,” read a press release issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken serious notice of the incident and has directed authorities to take strict action against those involved in what he termed a heinous act of human trafficking.

“No negligence of any kind will be tolerated in this regard. Strong steps are being taken against human traffickers,” said PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Among the rescued Pakistani nationals, one of the people contacted his family back home in Gujranwala, Punjab province, detailing the horrific tale of his anguish and suffering.

“My brother told me that he was initially told that all passengers would be taken to Spain by air. But later on, after spending days in a safe house in Mauritania, they were boarded on a boat”, said the sister of one of the rescued Pakistanis.

“He told me that the boat was stopped in the middle of nowhere and everyone was told to call their families and ask them to send more money. After some time, they started throwing people in the open sea,” she added.

Pertinent to note that the human trafficking issue has become the centre of attention and concern for Pakistan after about 45 Pakistani nationals drowned and died in a boat capsizing incident in Greece while 36 were rescued in December 2024.

Since then, the Pakistani government has been investigating and arresting human traffickers and their facilitators in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). At least 30 FIA officers have already been dismissed and arrested for their collusion with human traffickers.

