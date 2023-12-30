106 journalists killed in Gaza since Oct 7

New Delhi, Dec 30 The Israeli army has killed 106 Palestinian journalists in the Gaza in last 84 days, media reports said.

Reports said that another journalist was killed in an attack by the Israeli army on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza.

“An Al-Quds TV journalist was killed in the attack, bringing to 106 the number of journalists killed in Gaza since October 7,” media report from Middle East said.

Reports alleged that Israel intentionally killed journalists in Gaza to silence the Palestinian narrative, conceal the truth and prevent news and information from reaching regional and international public opinion.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, at least 21,507 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 55,603 Palestinians have been injured.

