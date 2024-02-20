10.8 mn children in need of humanitarian aid in Ethiopia: UN

Addis Ababa, Feb 20 The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) has said that 10.8 million children in Ethiopia are in need of emergency humanitarian aid in 2024.

Unicef also added that it needs $535 million to address the multiple and growing challenges facing vulnerable population and to help avert the disastrous consequences of overlapping crises in Ethiopia in 2024, Xinhua news agency reported.

The funds are needed to meet basic food needs, provide reproductive health services, give vaccinations for children, and provide clean water for families in need, it said.

"The year ahead will continue to bring many challenges to the people of Ethiopia. New and ongoing drought, conflict, and disease epidemics are compounded by increasing food insecurity and forecast flooding events," the Unicef report warned.

