10th 'My Health' Conference in Sharjah calls for initiatives to boost physical activity, promote balanced nutrition

Sharjah [UAE], October 25 (ANI/WAM): The 10th edition of the 'My Health' Conference, organised by the Health Promotion Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), concluded Thursday with key recommendations from over 36 experts in physical and mental health, lifestyle, and specialists in sports and nutrition.

The conference's discussions over two days culminated in a call for initiatives to boost physical activity and promote balanced nutrition, particularly among children. They also urged community institutions to implement health and sports programmes to enhance individual well-being significantly.

The experts emphasised the need to transform schools into health-promoting environments. They called for comprehensive programmes to alleviate stress in workplaces and educational institutions. They also urged intensifying awareness campaigns to significantly bolster mental health awareness in the wider community.

On October 23-24, the 10th edition attracted over 2,170 attendees, including academics, students, and professionals at the University of Sharjah, fostering discussions on healthier community lifestyles.

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at SCFA, commented, "This edition tackled critical health issues that touch every segment of our society. From children to adults, students to workers, the event delivered tailored content that reinforces our vision of inclusive and holistic health for all."

She added, "What set this conference apart was its sharp focus on topics that directly impact our daily lives to raise health awareness, enrich community life, and enhance its quality. The expert contributions and insightful discussions during this edition reinforced our unwavering commitment to advancing health awareness and providing recommendations to enhance the quality of life for all community members."

The conference strongly emphasised the importance of physical activity and balanced nutrition for all members of society. Experts recommended that community institutions implement health-focused sports and nutrition programmes while advocating for training medical professionals to prescribe physical activity as a preventive and therapeutic measure. They also proposed introducing health-supportive laws and policies, such as government incentives for healthy food options and a classification system highlighting various foods' health benefits.

Mental health was another crucial focus, with recommendations for workplace stress reduction initiatives and simplified stress management training in schools. Experts urged the need for widespread mental health awareness campaigns to mitigate the risks of mental illnesses.

On the digital front, the conference proposed measures to improve healthy food options in delivery apps by displaying calorie counts and offering filters for healthier choices. It also highlighted the need for increased awareness to combat cyberbullying and reduce electronic addiction in educational and workplace environments. (ANI/WAM)

