11 Executive Directors of World Bank called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 4 : Eleven Executive Directors (EDs) of World Bank Group representing 95 countries on Thursday, called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, while on their visit to India, the Ministry of Finance said.

The Executive Directors of the world bank shared their key takeaways with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from their visits to Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

"They appreciated the fast-paced development across all sectors enabled by transformational reforms and Private Sector participation in India’s ambition of becoming a Developed country by 2047," the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

The Ministry further tweeted that the EDs also appreciated the success achieved by India, especially in digital technology and Startups, with a focus on the delivery of public goods, including water, electricity, road infrastructure etc.

The Finance Minister underlined the focus India is placing on creating opportunities for the poor by empowering communities for Equitable Growth and stated that the reforms brought in India since 2014 have enabled the decentralisation of planning in India, which enabled States to set ambitious development targets and perform to their potential, the ministry said.

"The EDs appreciated the clarity of the vision of the political leadership of India. They were especially appreciative of efforts like GST, NariShakti and FastTags that are in line with the vision of fast-paced development," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised the leading role India is playing in Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, MDB (Multilateral Development) Reforms, crypto regulations and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and stated that India would be happy to share its development experience and build the capacity of counties that can benefit from India’s experience.

