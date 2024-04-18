11 injured as rocket strikes Israeli Community Center

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 18 (ANI/TPS): Eleven people were injured when a rocket fired by Hezbollah directly hit a community center in the Bedouin village of Arab al-Aramshe in Israel's Western Galilee region on Wednesday.

Five of the victims were in critical condition, one was in medium condition and four were in light condition, The Press Service of Israel has learned. The status of one victim was not immediately available.

While emergency responders evacuated the injured, a drone struck near the center.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group claimed responsibility.

Later in the afternoon, the Israeli Defence Forces said it struck the source of the fire and carried out retaliatory airstrikes on a Hezbollah compound in Ayta ash Shab, a Lebanese village about one km from the Israeli border.

On Tuesday, three people were injured when a drone launched by Hezbollah struck the area of Moshav Beit Hillel. Shortly afterward, the Israel Defence Forces killed a Hezbollah commander in an airstrike in the Southern Lebanese village of Ain Ebel.

Ismail Yusaf Baz was the commander of Hezbollah's coastal sector whose rank was the equivalent of a brigade commander. The IDF said Baz was involved in planning missile and anti-tank rocket fire at northern Israeli communities from Lebanon's coastal areas.

Hezbollah leaders have suggested that they will continue to fire rockets to prevent thousands of residents of northern Israel from returning to their homes. Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from Southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War. (ANI/TPS)

