11 kg of heroin, over 4.6 million stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Feb 9 Myanmar authorities have seized a drug trafficking gang along with 11 kg of heroin and over 4.6 million stimulant tablets in the central Mandalay region, the local media reported on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics police conducted a search operation in Pyigyitagon township on February 1 and confiscated 11 kg of heroin, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting state-run daily The Mirror.

A further investigation led to the discovery of over 4.6 million stimulant tables at a warehouse in the same township, the report said.

The seized drugs, including the 11 kg heroin, over 4.6 million stimulant tables and other substances, were valued at over 7.3 billion kyats (about 3.47 million US dollars) on the black market, it said.

The suspects involved in the drug trafficking have been charged under the country's laws, and a further investigation was ongoing, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, the authorities seized 200,000 stimulant tablets in southern Myanmar, local media reported.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a motorcycle in Myeik town of Tanintharyi region on January 31 and confiscated 40,000 stimulant tablets along with a suspect.

Further investigation led to the seizure of an additional 160,000 stimulant tablets at the suspect's house in Myeik, the report said.

Authorities arrested another suspect involved in drug trafficking in Kyunsu township of Tanintharyi region on February 3, it added.

The confiscated narcotics had a street value of 600 million kyats (about 280,000 US dollars), it said.

The confiscation of stimulant tablets comes amid the relentless crackdowns by the authorities on drugs across the nation.

Earlier in the month, authorities seized over 170,000 stimulant tablets in the central Mandalay region, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC).

The anti-narcotics police raided a guesthouse in Chanmyathazi township confiscating 2,000 stimulant tablets and arresting a suspect.

Further investigation led to the discovery of 171,000 more tablets at the suspect's house in Patheingyi township.

The seized drugs had a street value of over 346 million kyats (about 0.164 million US dollars).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor