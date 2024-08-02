11 killed after fire hits building in Philippines' Manila

Manila, Aug 2 At least 11 people were killed after a fire broke out early Friday morning in a commercial building in Manila City in the Philippine capital, a village official told a local radio.

Nelson Ty said the initial report from the firefighters and witnesses accounted for 11 dead bodies inside the building.

Among the dead was the wife of the building owner, whose body was found on the third floor, Ty added, Xinhua news agency reported.

It took firefighters two hours to put out the fire. The bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.

