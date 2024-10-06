11 KP police officers, 120 Afghan nationals among PTI protesters arrested in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 6 : Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that 11 officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and 120 Afghan nationals were among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters arrested in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to ARY News, Naqvi said that 564 people were arrested during the crackdown, including 11 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officers who were reportedly involved in the protest.

Naqvi said that protest was led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and it escalated into violence, including firing at police resulting in several injuries, as per ARY News.

The minister said that no lives were lost. However, due to the firing of protestors, 75 Punjab police officers and 31 Islamabad officers were injured, with one in serious condition. Naqvi said that the protesters wanted to stay until October 17 and disrupt the peace of Islamabad, while he commended the police for maintaining restraint, ARY News reported.

As per ARY News, Naqvi stated that at first, the police thought the individuals were protesters, but it turned out they were KP police officers, adding that the arrested individuals were well-trained, armed, and used regular weapons. He further noted that legal action would be taken against those responsible for calling the protestincluding the armed protesterswhich turned into violence, ARY News reported.

Earlier, PTI accused Naqvi and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) of ordering tear gas shelling at D Chowk in Islamabad. In a post on X, PTI shared a video that showed security personnel using tear gas against protesters.

"Mohsin Naqvi and PMLN have ordered massive tear gas shelling at D-Chowk. Attacking your own peaceful protestors won't stop them!" PTI mentioned in the post.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) has been staging protests against the government in Islamabad and Lahore. PTI gave a fresh call for nationwide protests on October 1, starting in Islamabad to ensure the independence of the judiciary, as reported by Dawn.

