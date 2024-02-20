11 sorties disrupted airspace after crossing central line in afternoon: Taiwan National Defense Ministry

Taipei [Taiwan], February 20 (ANI/CNA): Taiwan Ministry of National Defense stated that 11 sorties disrupted the surrounding airspace along the Vietnam-China Line in the afternoon.

The Ministry revealed that, since 4 pm, it had identified 17 sorties of the Chinese Communist Party's J-10, Y-8, and drones, among other main and auxiliary fighter aircraft. Eleven of these sorties crossed the central line of the strait, intruding into the northern, central, and southwestern airspace of Taiwan.

The Chinese military utilized joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance means to stay on high alert.

The Ministry of National Defense emphasized that the national military used joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance means to maintain strict vigilance, and dispatched mission aircraft, ships and shore-based missile systems to respond accordingly. (ANI/CNA)

