1,110 Terrorists captured in Judea and Samaria

Tel Aviv (Israel), October 31 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said that, as it continues to ensure the security of the entire State of Israel during the war in Gaza, it has captured 38 wantetd terrorists in Judea nd Samaria in an operation with Israel's anti-terror organisation the Shin Bet (General Security Service), TPS reported on Tuesday. Eight of these terrorists are from the Hamas.

Engineering forces also operated overnight in the village of Bani Zeid al-Sharqiya north of Jerusalem to demolish the home of the terrorist leader Salah Arori, deputy head of the political bureau and responsible for the activities of the terrorist organisation Hamas in the Judea and Samaria region.

Also, following the murderous events that took place on October 7, 2023, and the war in which the State of Israel is engaged in today, and in accordance with the latest intelligence reports and legal recommendations, the head of the IDF's Central Command issued a temporary order increasing the sentences for people who support terrorist organisations, including Hamas, ISIS and Islamic Jihad, as reported by TPS.

Since October 7, about 1,110 wanted terrorists have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley region. Of these, about 710 are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

